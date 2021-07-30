Blocknet Price Reaches $1.04 on Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $5,381.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00039379 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00016925 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007223 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,908,681 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

