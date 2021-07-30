BMO Capital Markets Boosts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $72.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,899. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 303.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $72.60.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.