BMO Capital Markets Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$200.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$168.21 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark set a C$168.21 price target on Intact Financial in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$189.14.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFC traded up C$0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching C$169.85. The stock had a trading volume of 112,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,951. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$168.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.92. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$131.94 and a one year high of C$173.72.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 10.5699988 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.