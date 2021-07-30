BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €58.26 ($68.55).

EPA:BNP opened at €52.07 ($61.26) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €53.68.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

