Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS BYPLF remained flat at $$11.85 during trading hours on Friday. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

