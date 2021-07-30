Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Booking worth $118,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Booking by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,453.04.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,214.34 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,250.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

