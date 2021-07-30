Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.50 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

BAH opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.33. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

