Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Down 43.0% in July

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the June 30th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.8 days.
BORUF remained flat at $$6.99 during midday trading on Friday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40.
About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
Featured Article: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.