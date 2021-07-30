Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Down 43.0% in July

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the June 30th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.8 days.

BORUF remained flat at $$6.99 during midday trading on Friday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

