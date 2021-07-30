BOX Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $3.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.50 or 0.00317209 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000910 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.