Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 371 ($4.85). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 359 ($4.69), with a volume of 135,355 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRW. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 395.80 ($5.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 356.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

