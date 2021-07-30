BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%.

BSIG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 470,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,959. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

