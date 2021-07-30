BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%.
BSIG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 470,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,959. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.33.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.
BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.
