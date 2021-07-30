Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.98. Brinker International posted earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 293.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

EAT stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,173. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,718.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brinker International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,721,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Brinker International by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 52,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

