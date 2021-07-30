Bristow Group (VTOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

NYSE:VTOL opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.82 million, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.98. Bristow Group has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $200,768.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,705.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

