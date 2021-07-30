British American Tobacco’s (BTI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
BTI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
NYSE BTI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 108,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,638. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.07.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
