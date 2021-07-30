British American Tobacco’s (BTI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BTI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE BTI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 108,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,638. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,259,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,798,000 after buying an additional 337,774 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,658,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,744,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,260,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,321,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,557,000 after buying an additional 1,206,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after purchasing an additional 213,158 shares during the last quarter. 5.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.