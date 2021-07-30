Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 982.50 ($12.84). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 974.50 ($12.73), with a volume of 971,116 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BVIC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,030 ($13.46) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 975.71 ($12.75).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 950.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Insiders have acquired a total of 43 shares of company stock valued at $41,152 over the last three months.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

