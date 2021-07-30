Brokerages Anticipate Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to post $182.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.70 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $163.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $742.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.20 million to $746.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $777.98 million, with estimates ranging from $773.63 million to $783.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE AVNS opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 25,765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 28,392 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.