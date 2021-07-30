Brokerages Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.76 Billion

Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will post sales of $6.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.75 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $5.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $27.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.10 billion to $27.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.61 billion to $29.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $484.11 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $470.91. The stock has a market cap of $198.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $713,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.