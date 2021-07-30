Brokerages Anticipate Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will report $45.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $47.53 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $32.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year sales of $163.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.60 million to $165.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $189.51 million, with estimates ranging from $186.60 million to $191.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%.

CTLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $746.67 million, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 2.15. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

