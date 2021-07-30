Brokerages Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Post -$1.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.83). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($2.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($2.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The company’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.67. 36,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,328. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.02. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,979,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 409,161 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311,763 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,194,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 392,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 253,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

