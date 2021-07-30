Brokerages Anticipate National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.27 Million

Brokerages predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will announce $225.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.24 million and the lowest is $220.30 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $203.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $973.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $953.60 million to $993.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

NESR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

