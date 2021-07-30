Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.57. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $9.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $10.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.08.

ROK stock opened at $304.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $304.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

