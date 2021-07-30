Brokerages Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.84 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will post sales of $187.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.91 million and the highest is $195.00 million. Zscaler posted sales of $125.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $660.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.71 million to $671.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $897.74 million, with estimates ranging from $847.47 million to $931.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.44.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $237.03 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $116.88 and a 1 year high of $240.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,892,802. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Zscaler by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

