Brokerages Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $1.06. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $611.01 million, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.29. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 489,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 225,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $8,018,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,724,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 108,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 49,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

