Brokerages Expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. Enbridge reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,533,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 103.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

