Brokerages Expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ENI.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ENI by 11.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 35.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter.

ENI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07. ENI has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENI (E)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.