Brokerages Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.80 Million

Analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report sales of $295.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.00 million. HubSpot reported sales of $203.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.29.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,119 shares of company stock valued at $25,279,844. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HubSpot by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,782,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after buying an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HubSpot by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 380.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after buying an additional 265,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $582.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $554.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.45 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $224.47 and a 12 month high of $616.45.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

