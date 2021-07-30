Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Post $2.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $9.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.47.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after buying an additional 28,171 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $228.40 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $182.54 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.08. The firm has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

