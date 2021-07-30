Brokerages Expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.67 Million

Brokerages predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will report $81.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.26 million to $83.05 million. QAD posted sales of $74.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $336.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.82 million to $340.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $366.23 million, with estimates ranging from $362.13 million to $373.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $82.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QADA. William Blair lowered shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QAD by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QAD by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 419,339 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QAD by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in QAD by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QAD by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. QAD has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $87.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

