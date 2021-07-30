Brokerages Expect RH (NYSE:RH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $972.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will report sales of $972.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $978.10 million and the lowest is $966.54 million. RH posted sales of $709.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

NYSE RH opened at $669.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 52 week low of $281.70 and a 52 week high of $733.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $665.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.