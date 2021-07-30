Brokerages Expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.75). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.85) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($2.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($3.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPRO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

NASDAQ SPRO traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $13.34. 92,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,865. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a market cap of $396.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.53. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $23.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

