Brokerages Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $453.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will announce $453.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $452.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.00 million. UniFirst posted sales of $428.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $216.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.23. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $160.70 and a 1 year high of $258.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

