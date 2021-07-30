Brokerages Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.02. Workiva reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $2,101,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $42,956,313.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $3,231,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,170 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 92.1% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 420,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after acquiring an additional 201,709 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $129.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.86. Workiva has a 12-month low of $51.44 and a 12-month high of $132.39. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -137.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.