Brokers Issue Forecasts for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.34.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $2.33 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $206.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

