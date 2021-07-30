Brokers Offer Predictions for Humana Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.92. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.75 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

HUM opened at $430.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $443.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

