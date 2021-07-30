Brokers Offer Predictions for Repligen Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repligen in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RGEN. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Repligen stock opened at $241.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.21 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $243.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 53.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $76,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

