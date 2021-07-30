Brokers Set Expectations for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.41. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

