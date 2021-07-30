Brokers Set Expectations for Ecolab Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.56.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $220.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ecolab has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.92. The company has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of -49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

