Brokers Set Expectations for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FM. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$38.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.36.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$26.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 611.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$11.21 and a 1 year high of C$35.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.45.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$155,022,909.10. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,093.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 16.88%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.