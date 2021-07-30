Brokers Set Expectations for Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $45.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $243,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 193.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 88,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

