Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

NYSE BBU opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.50%.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BBU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.