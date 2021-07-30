Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) to Release Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.05 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$2.37. The firm had revenue of C$12.45 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

