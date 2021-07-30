Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a market cap of $788.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 28.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTC. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 652,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

