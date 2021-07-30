BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTGOF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, New Street Research cut BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGOF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 36,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,078. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.60.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

