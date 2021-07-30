BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BTGOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research cut shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BTGOF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 36,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,078. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.60. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

