BTIG Research Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $305.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BTIG Research from $291.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.23.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock traded down $16.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $277.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.28.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,193,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,663,000 after purchasing an additional 36,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,884,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,281,168,000 after purchasing an additional 394,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,185,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,222,000 after purchasing an additional 298,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.