BTMX (BTMX) Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. BTMX has a total market capitalization of $345.10 million and $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTMX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BTMX has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BTMX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About BTMX

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.