Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BVRDF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Bureau Veritas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $32.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

