Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.46. Burnham shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 602 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Burnham alerts:

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

About Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.