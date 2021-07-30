Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Down to $24.04

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.04, but opened at $22.83. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 2,885 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on BNR shares. CICC Research started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.77.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.