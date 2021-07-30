Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

BY stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.61. 259,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,539. The firm has a market cap of $950.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,464 shares of company stock worth $56,790 in the last 90 days. 37.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

